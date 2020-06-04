Rosemary Khoury at the polls

Rosemary Khoury, second from left, Democrat candidate for Circuit Court Judge Division 3, hands out one of her cards as she greets voters in November 2018 at Bethany Christian Church in Anderson.

 John P. Cleary

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge Thursday appointed Madison County Deputy Prosecutor Rosemary Khoury to be a special prosecutor in a case involving a fatal police shooting in Indianapolis.

Khoury will investigate possible criminal charges in the shooting death of 21-year-old Dreasjon “Sean” Reed last month by Indianapolis Metropolitan police. Marion Superior Judge Heather Welch appointed Khoury.

Reed was shot to death after a May 6 chase.

Khoury's appointment comes one day after Reed’s family called for federal authorities to conduct the investigation. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears requested the appointment of a special prosecutor two days after the shooting, and IMPD Chief Randal Taylor this week called for a special prosecutor, as well.

Witnesses have disputed police claims that Reed exchanged gunfire with officers. Video of his shooting was live-streamed on his cell phone. At one point, an IMPD detective's voice is captured on the video: “I think it’s going to be a closed casket, homie,” in apparent reference to a funeral. The deputy was suspended.

The killing of Reed came weeks before the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer touched off protests nationwide.

