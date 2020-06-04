INDIANAPOLIS — A judge Thursday appointed Madison County Deputy Prosecutor Rosemary Khoury to be a special prosecutor in a case involving a fatal police shooting in Indianapolis.
Khoury will investigate possible criminal charges in the shooting death of 21-year-old Dreasjon “Sean” Reed last month by Indianapolis Metropolitan police. Marion Superior Judge Heather Welch appointed Khoury.
Reed was shot to death after a May 6 chase.
Khoury's appointment comes one day after Reed’s family called for federal authorities to conduct the investigation. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears requested the appointment of a special prosecutor two days after the shooting, and IMPD Chief Randal Taylor this week called for a special prosecutor, as well.
Witnesses have disputed police claims that Reed exchanged gunfire with officers. Video of his shooting was live-streamed on his cell phone. At one point, an IMPD detective's voice is captured on the video: “I think it’s going to be a closed casket, homie,” in apparent reference to a funeral. The deputy was suspended.
The killing of Reed came weeks before the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer touched off protests nationwide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.