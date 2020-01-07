FAIRMOUNT — Shortly before Thanksgiving, a transgender student approached Madison-Grant United School Corp. Superintendent Scott Deetz and Madison-Grant Jr.-Sr. High School Principal Benjamin Mann to request permission to use the restroom that suited his/her gender identity.
Based on advice by the district’s legal counsel, Deetz declined to divulge whether the student was a male who identified as female or vice versa.
“As superintendent of a small, rural community, you’re ready for just about everything,” he said. “I knew enough about the issue that I needed to consult legal counsel and not make a decision in the room with the student.”
Deetz sought guidance from the Indiana Schools Boards Association. Attorneys there advised him that based on current interpretations of the federal Title IX and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the district had no choice but to honor the student’s request or risk loss of any federal funding it receives.
But about 40 parents and community members gathered for Monday’s meeting of the district’s board of trustees to let the officials know they disagreed with Deetz’s decision and why. Board members, however, have not been asked to weigh in on the decision, and the presentation on transgender student rights made by Jonathan L. Mayes of Indianapolis-based Bose, McKinney & Evans, which represents Madison-Grant United School Corp., was purely informational.
“There are many things we don’t understand until we can get to executive (session) and dissect it with Mr. Mayes,” said board President Mary Jo Brunt.
Because of the highly emotional nature of the issue of transgender students, district administration asked for a higher than usual law enforcement presence during the meeting.
The issue of restroom usage by transgender students has been a hot button for years in school districts throughout the nation. According to a 2018 national school climate survey by Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network, 59% of transgender students nationwide report being denied access to restrooms consistent with their gender identity.
Students can be considered transgender based not only on whether they have gone through a surgical change but also if they identify psychologically as the gender that does not correspond to their gender at birth.
Some schools across the nation have unsuccessfully tried to resolve the issue by giving transgender students access to a single-use restroom.
But courts have rejected that solution after students have proven it harms them physically, emotionally, academically and socially. Transgender students have reported refusing to use any restroom until they get home and restricted liquid intake and foods that make them thirsty.
The current interpretations in Indiana of Title IX, which defines sex discrimination in an educational setting, and Title VII, which defines employment discrimination, are governed by a 2017 Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals case out of Wisconsin, Mayes said. The Seventh Circuit is the federal court of record for several states, including Indiana.
Even though the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to reverse the rights of transgender students by summer based on several Title VII cases, Madison-Grant would risk a lawsuit by the transgender student if it pre-empts those rulings, Mayes said. Because there are only a few months left before the Supreme court hands down its opinion, it’s likely no federal judge would be willing to rule before then, he said.
One of several quoting the Christian Bible, Madison-Grant parent Russell Hiatt Jr. said he disagreed with replacing God with feelings and making accommodations that favor a minority over the majority. According to the Williams Institute at the University of California–Los Angeles School of Law, about 1% of students, or about 150,000 youth between the ages of 13 and 17, nationwide identify as transgender.
“We don’t know what can happen. We are on top of a slippery slope,” he said.
The father of three said he feared the curiosity of young men could lead to criminal charges that would follow them indefinitely for harassing a female-to-male transgender student who tried to use the boys’ restroom.
“Our boys need to be protected from things they don’t understand,” he said. “The confused student turns my son into a sexual predator for the rest of their lives.”
Hiatt reminded the school board that parents also have a variety of educational options for their children, including private and home schooling, which would affect funding that districts receive from the state. For instance, if only 10 students worth $10,000 each in funding from the state were to be transferred out of Madison-Grant, that would cost the district $100,000, he said.
Hiatt’s son, Harrison Hiatt, the only student who spoke up during the meeting, wondered why the safety and comfort of the majority should be sacrificed.
“We feel uncomfortable with this policy,” he said.
A woman who identified herself only as Liz and is the mother of three Madison-Grant students, said she worked with transgender people in a medical setting and was concerned about their characterization by the public during the meeting as rapists, pedophiles and Nazis. She added that most transgender females aren’t interested in dating other females, so they wouldn’t want to visit a woman’s restroom to pick up dates.
“I’m not saying I don’t agree with the sentiments of the community. I just want to make sure we are respectful of the people we are talking about,” she said.
