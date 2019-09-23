FAIRMOUNT — The 2019-20 school year appears to be the end of an era for the elementary schools that serve Summitville and Fairmount after the Madison-Grant board of trustees voted Monday in favor of a reconfiguration plan that has drawn opposition.
The board voted 5-2 in favor of the plan to turn one of the schools into pre-K to grade two or three and the other into an intermediate school serving grades three or four through six. Bruce Stanley and Rod Tobias voted against the measure before a standing-room-only crowd.
“We are excited about the opportunity to expand the programs at the elementary level here at Madison-Grant,” said Superintendent Scott Deetz.
The reconfiguration, which started out being called a realignment, has been in the works more than two years. It was tabled in 2017 amid concerns from parents about transporting their children between two towns in two separate counties, but it was revived over the summer by some members of the school board.
Deetz and the supporting school board members said the reconfiguration was necessary because of declining enrollment, to reduce the cost of providing the same programs twice and to improve collaboration between teachers. The change is expected to take place with the 2020-21 school year.
Board President Mary Jo Brunt said she’d eaten only a banana all day as she agonized over the vote, which was the first action item on the agenda.
“I want to thank the board for all their research on this reconfiguration,” she said. “I just can’t even eat because I thought of this, and thought of this and thought of this.”
Amy Slane, who teaches third grade at Summitville but spent the past couple of years teaching fifth grade at Park Elementary in Fairmount, said she has gotten a good view of both communities and believes the reconfiguration will serve the students well. She said the plan will help students transition better from elementary to middle school, and it will improve collaboration between teachers.
“I think it’s going to really bring our communities together,” she said. “At the end of the day, we all love the kids, and we’re happy to be invested in them.”
But opponent Lesley Gaddis said the plan not only is the end of an era but also the end of what once was the idyllic childhood offered by the small towns of Fairmount and Summitville, where children were known to hop on their bikes to get to school.
“I’m from Summitville, and my great-grandma, my grandma, my mother and me, we all went to Summitville School,” she said.
She said the plan also poses a hardship for her because her daughters are two years apart in age and will be going to different schools that are on the same schedule, preventing her from picking up one or the other herself.
“I can’t be in two places at once to get my girls, so I am forced to have one of them ride the bus,” she said. “They say it’s for money reasons, but I don’t see how it’s going to save any more. You’ve got more buses, longer routes, more gas.”
Like many opponents, Gaddis said she believed the vote was a done deal as soon as the plan was revived.
“I knew going into this when they brought it up again, it was going to happen regardless of what the community wanted,” she said.
