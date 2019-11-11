FAIRMOUNT – One by one the veterans came to Madison-Grant High School to spend time with the students for breakfast and to spend time together on Veterans Day.
Ryan Plovick, athletic director at the school, said Monday was the fourth year the school’s Athletic Department provided breakfast for the local veterans.
“This year we have four students that will be joining the military next year, so they have been invited to attend,” he said. “The students will ask the veterans about their years in the service, branch, where they were stationed and their job.
“We make it a learning experience for the young people,” Plovick said. “It’s an eye-opener for the students. It’s a whole different generation, they’re able to see the different experiences and where the veterans have traveled around the world.”
Ed VanNess, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1956, has been attending the breakfast since the event was started.
He served in the Pacific first on a heavy cruiser and later was stationed in Guam working in the supply department.
“It looked like we were going to be drafted at the time,” VanNess said. “I talked to some of the guys and decided to join the Navy. In the Navy I had a warm bed and a hot meal.
“I’m no hero, but I gave them four years of my life,” he said. “There is more recognition now for the veterans than there was 20 or 30 years ago.”
Kaylee Eldridge, a senior at Madison-Grant, will be joining the Army National Guard next year to study mechanics and welding.
“I’m joining to pay for some of my college,” she said. “Part of my family is in the Army and I want to support them and all the people that have been in the Army. I’ve always loved the National Guard.”
Jacob Harms, senior at M-G, is going into the U.S. Marine Corps next year to study aviation mechanics.
“My uncle was in the Marines and I just would like to become a part of the brotherhood,” he said.
His uncle, Chris Lamb, served in the Middle East.
“He loved the brotherhood and how everyone had your back,” Harms said. “I want to be a part of that brotherhood.”
Azmae Turner, a sophomore, attended the breakfast with her grandfather, Steve, who served in the U.S. Navy in the 1970s in Europe.
“He doesn’t talk much about his time in the service,” she said. “I would ask him why he joined.”
Steve Turner said joining the Navy is a family tradition.
“My dad, older brother and my uncle all served in the Navy,” he said. “I had one brother go into the Marines.
“My dad served in World War II on a cruiser and saw a lot of combat.”
Turner said after finishing high school he wasn’t interested in college and was working at a gas station when he enlisted.
“Last year I was here with my grandson,” he said. “This is another opportunity for the kids to learn a different direction in their life. There are lots of opportunities in the military.”
Pat Patrick, who has served with the Army National Guard for almost 20 years, was at the breakfast with his daughter.
Patrick was deployed three times in Bosnia, Afghanistan and Iraq where he was a scout for 17 years.
He currently works as a recruiter.
“I had family members in the service,” he said. “I wanted to serve the country and that drove me to sign up. It was pre-9/11 and I wanted to do my part.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.