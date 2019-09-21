SUMMITVILLE – Madison-Grant United School Corp.’s Board of Trustees is expected to vote Monday evening on a controversial reconfiguration plan.
The reconfiguration would make one elementary school a K-2 and the other an intermediate school for grades 3 through 6 as early as next school year.
But some people, most notably some in Summitville, are not on board with the plan. Opponents have pointed to possible transportation issues since the plan was first introduced two years ago, while others don’t believe it would be in the educational interests of students.
Summitville resident Dee Amos, who has a child in the sixth grade and two grandchildren in the district, said she believes the vote is a done deal and doesn’t take into consideration the feelings of parents and the best interests of students.
“I feel the board is being brainwashed. We have given them statistics and facts, but they are ignoring what we have to say. They haven’t been doing their homework,” she said.
The effort toward reconfiguring Summitville Elementary School and Park Elementary School in Fairmount started two years ago but was derailed by public concerns about transportation. Madison-Grant’s administration has returned at the request of the board with a new transportation plan that includes creating a hub at Madison-Grant Jr.-Sr. High School, said Superintendent Scott Deetz.
“The topic of reconfiguration did not die down for a number of our board members,” he said. “It was a continuous conversation. With the transportation plan, it was a continuation of concerns that were addressed.”
School board members and Deetz said the reconfiguration is necessary because of decreasing enrollment that could lead to the eventual closure of one of the elementary school buildings. The plan also would allow for the addition of 3-year-olds to the preschool program.
Most importantly, Deetz said, a reconfiguration would save money.
“Our point is to maximize the skills and talents of our teachers as well as maximize the impact of our dollars. I spend dollars developing two of everything,” he said in reference to K-6 classes current being offered at both elementary buildings.
If the realignment had been approved the last time, Madison-Grant would have saved a total of $168,000 this school year, he said. In salary and benefits, an average teacher in Madison-Grant earns about $56,000.
But Deetz said no classroom positions would be immediately eliminated as a result of the reconfiguration. Instead, it would happen through attrition as teachers retire or leave the district for other jobs, he said.
Extra money saved would be reinvested into classrooms and possibly into teacher salaries, according to the superintendent.
Amos is one of several people who have expressed a belief that Deetz tried to sneak the revised plan past the public by not conducting a series of public meetings as the district did before and talking about it in board meetings at the former administration building, which can’t accommodate many people.
But Deetz said the current effort is a continuation of the 2017 realignment plan. The feelings of opponents have been noted and meetings conducted over the past couple of months were intended for stakeholders whose views had not yet been heard, he said.
“(Board members) felt last time they did not get to hear from teachers, the union or parents in favor of it on the merits of reconfiguration. They felt they heard from a number of people against it,” he said.
Deetz said he believes much of the opposition for the plan is rooted in town loyalties of two distinct communities that believe this is one more step toward a loss of identity.
“There are still a number of people that still hold true to their ideal as Summitville High School, and some people who hold true to Fairmount,” he said.
Amos, who is clerk-treasurer of Van Buren Township, said she doesn’t believe a reconfiguration will be as cost effective as Deetz projects.
“They’re going to be spending way more money than they’re saving,” she said.
Ralph Gordon doesn’t have any family members attending schools in the district, but he is concerned enough that he went before the school board at its last meeting, on Sept. 9. Gordon presented information he found online about how poorly nearby Oak Hill United School Corp. fared when it made a similar decision a few years ago.
He said the district’s accountability measures declined while the number of suspensions increased.
“A lot of people have focused on the buses, but I care more about the kids and their educations,” he said. “Before you do anything, you need to think about the kids. Education has got to come first.”
Board member Katti Sneed countered that numbers alone can be deceptive. Oak Hill also experienced an increase in special education students and children in foster care, both populations that bring challenges, she said.
“I think there’s probably more to the story,” she said. “I think when they got that influx of students, they suddenly had a new group of lower socioeconomic students.”
Fairmount resident Deana Wright, whose son attends Park, said hearing what Gordon has to say about the graduation rates at Oak Hill scares her.
“My concern also is the whole picture,” she said. “I looked at research studies, but I didn’t find any that said we will have better educational outcomes.”
Wright said, as a parent, she’s concerned about the high teacher turnover at the school, and as a social worker, she’s concerned about the social dynamics among students. She said younger students often learn from those who are older.
“I don’t know that it’s realistic, and I don’t know that it’s teaching them social skills for employment,” she said of the reconfiguration plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.