SUMMITVILLE — Every morning, Kristy Frank gets her three children up for school, overseeing their getting dressed and breakfast before getting on the bus at 7:30 to take them to each of the three buildings in Madison-Grant United School Corp.
Though the school district’s board of trustees last school year voted for a contested reconfiguration that would put all students in grades pre-K to two at Summitville Elementary School and students in grades three to six at Park Elementary School in Fairmount, nothing much has changed, she said.
“So far, I don’t see any difference. It’s the same school and the same school system,” the Jonesboro resident said. “Honestly, with everything going on, my kids’ concern is just being able to stay in school and not which school they’re in.”
Based on academics, enrollment and financial considerations, the school board embarked several years ago on an unsuccessful campaign to do just what is happening this school year. However, at that time, facing a huge public outcry, the board back down.
Last fall, they revisited the issue and decided to make the plan a reality.
Frank, however, said she never was concerned.
“I guess, in our minds, the benefits outweighed everything else academically,” said the mother of an eighth-grader, fifth-grader and a second-grader. “I trusted just the system that was in place, and we thought that it would be what was best for our kids, honestly, even if it means being on the bus a little longer. We’re just firm believers in the people who run Madison-Grant. We love Madison-Grant. We wouldn’t have our kids anywhere else.”
Transportation was one of the primary reasons the reconfiguration was derailed the first time. Parents, especially those whose children live on more rural routes, were especially concerned about potentially increased amounts of time their children would spend on buses. Some parents also said it didn’t make sense and wouldn’t save money to transport students from one town to another when Summitville and Fairmount each already had elementary school buildings.
But Frank said that hasn’t been a problem.
“It’s honestly going great,” she said.
Madison-Grant Superintendent Scott Deetz, who spearheaded the reconfiguration, said families were excited to get back to school.
“The energy in that building – whether you were in Summitville or Fairmount – you were excited to be back in the building filled with kiddos,” he said.
The reconfiguration relieves classroom overcrowding at Summitville and allows teachers to collaborate better with others at their grade level, especially since they now share entire hallways, Deetz said.
“Educationally speaking at Madison-Grant, that allows our schools to have an equal number of students in each grade,” he said.
The silver lining to the COVID-19 pandemic, Deetz said, is his teachers were able to start making the transition earlier than they would have in a traditional school year. Teachers started collaborating in April, and while they normally would have to wait till school is out, they were able to get their belongings together.
“While they were teaching remotely, they were able to come in and box up their belongings,” he said.
Though there was a little bit of a learning curve for teachers new to their buildings when it came to transportation on the first couple of days, Deetz said everything generally has been going well. Bus drivers also had to make an extra effort to recognize students in their masks.
“Transportation, honestly, is getting down to be a science,” he said. “We took our time and made sure we got students on the right buses. Now we’re cruising like we’ve been in school for three months.”
The district also is giving parents an option to drop off students at the high school if they believe the bus ride would be too long. But Deetz said only eight children use that option consistently.
The benefits of the reconfiguration may not all be visible right away, Deetz said.
“I am really excited to see the impact both academically and financially. I realize that might take a couple of years before we see that,” he said.
Jackie Samuels, principal at Summitville, said everything is going smoothly on her end. The biggest change, she said, is the age of the children in the building has visibly decreased.
“The building has a different feel,” she said. ““It’s been neat to see how adding more littles into your buildings changes your day. It’s so fun to have a real focus on the primary student, and it’s redefined where we are and what we can do for these kids in this time of COVID.”
Previously, Samuels said, everyone had to be mindful of the presence of older students. That played itself out on the walls of the schools, which were covered with both cheerful pictures of the sun and inspirational quotes for the sixth-graders.
“Now all of it’s very inviting for our younger students,” she said. “It’s cheery and happy and warm. It gives them places to identify with.”
One thing hasn’t changed, Samuels said.
“Still, that feeling of family and love is there,” she said. “It’s been a happy place in the middle of a very different time. We are in a groove.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.