ANDERSON — For some local families it's already a tradition. For others, Saturday marked the start of a new annual holiday rite — A Children’s Magical Christmas.
More than 250 people attended the event, sponsored by the Anderson Noon Exchange Club, Saturday at the Paramount Theatre.
From a visit with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus to singing traditional songs and raffling of toys and bicycles, the children and their families took lots of photos by the decorated Christmas trees.
All the proceeds benefit the Exchange Club Family Resource Center's programs to prevent child abuse.
For Pendleton resident Melinda Passwater, the event provided an opportunity to spend the morning with her grandchildren. She's been bringing them to the event for the past decade since the two oldest turned 2 years old.
“They love it,” Passwater said. “They like Santa and the stuffed animals they get.”
Abigail Lofton of Middletown brought her daughter Ava, 4, to A Children's Magical Christmas for the first time.
“A friend who works here told us to come out,” she said. “It’s beautiful and so cool. I’ve never seen anything like this before.”
Lofton said her daughter was having a blast.
“She was afraid of Santa but sat on Mrs. Claus’s lap,” Lofton said. “We’ll absolutely come back.”
Emily Nichols, 14, a student at Alexandria Monroe High School, was volunteering at the event for the first time.
“It’s really fun to just work with the kids and dance with them,” she said. “I love working with kids."
Lola Holse, 10, has also made the annual trip to the Paramount for A Children’s Magical Christmas.
“We come every year,” she said. “I like meeting Santa. It’s a lot of fun.”
One year, Holse won the bicycle that is given annually to a girl and boy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.