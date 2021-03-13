ANDERSON — An Anderson mail carrier is being hailed a hero for helping to save the life of an elderly woman on his route.
Teresa Wrin, 72, said her neighbor didn’t even have mail last Saturday when their mail carrier, Terry Catron, saved the neighbor’s life. She said he walked by, but turned around and came back to help her.
Catron, who has worked as a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier for seven years, said he noticed Wrin standing on her neighbor’s porch and acting upset around 2 p.m. on Saturday.
When Catron asked Wrin if there was something wrong, Wrin explained she could not reach her 87-year-old neighbor. She told Catron she had already called 911 to request a welfare check, but she was beginning to panic.
Things were not in order at the neighbor’s house, and Wrin said she knew something was wrong.
Wrin last spoke to her neighbor the afternoon of March 5 and planned to go to Noblesville on Saturday, but her car, which was previously owned by the neighbor, wouldn’t start. Wrin called her to check on the age of the car battery, but the neighbor did not answer the phone or the door.
After calling her neighbor’s family members, including the woman’s sister, Jan Rist, Wrin called the police. She was waiting outside for help when Catron noticed her.
He was in the right place at the right time.
“He put down his bag, and we both looked in the window,” said Wrin. “And then he pounded extremely hard on the front door, thinking maybe she didn’t hear me when I knocked.”
Wrin was on the phone with Rist, who owned the home, and told them if they found a way inside they had her permission to find her sister. Rist was more than an hour away from Anderson when Wrin called her.
Catron was able to get into the house and found the 87-year-old woman inside with injuries from a fall. Wrin said it was obvious her neighbor had been unable to move or call for help for almost 24 hours.
“I just think he went way above and beyond the call of duty,” Rist said.
She said she often sits outside with her sister in warmer weather and would talk with Catron briefly while he delivered the mail.
“We kind of knew him,” Rist said. “But who would do that? Really?”
Both Rist and Wrin insist the 87-year-old woman would have died if Catron had not taken immediate action.
“I want people to know there are still good people out there in the world,” Wrin said.
The woman remains hospitalized for her injuries and, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Wrin said she is unable to visit her neighbor.
When contacted about Catron’s actions, Mary Dando, a USPS spokesperson in Indianapolis, said Catron would be recognized for helping save the woman.
“It means a great deal to us when they do something like this,” said Dando. “They make us so proud.”
She said because carriers are in neighborhoods every day they become the “eyes and ears in a community.”
Catron downplayed the praise for his actions and said he just did the right thing when he realized something was wrong.
“I wish that everyone would stop what they are doing and look around once in a while to see when other people are suffering,” he said.
“When something’s not right or doesn’t feel right — sometimes people react on that feeling, sometimes they don’t. When it means the most, that is when you should react.”
