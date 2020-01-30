ANDERSON — Although litigation concerning the theater equipment at the Mounds Mall is still pending, new owner Mark Squillante is making plans for the future.
Anderson Mounds Theater filed the lawsuit against Holliday Inc. and new Mounds Mall owner Mark Squillante in Madison Circuit Court Division 6 for an estimated $1.2 million in theater equipment, concession stand items and other assorted property.
“The biggest thing is the people of Anderson have been kept in the dark,” Squillante said Wednesday. “I would like them to understand what is happening. I want to let people know what the future of the Mounds Mall could be.”
Squillante had planned to open the movie theater before Christmas but the litigation has delayed the opening.
“The movie theater will be exciting; we do want to open it up,” he said. “Want to have sports and gaming in here.”
The long-range plan to is allow people to play video games on the big screens and for the formation of competitive leagues.
“We spoke to the gaming team at Anderson University about them being able to compete here,” Squillante said. “We gave them a walk through and they picked the theater they would like to use. We will paint it in Raven colors.”
Squillante said the theater will be renovated before the opening. He said new flooring is estimated to cost $125,000 and the renovation will include the concessions area.
“We’re in a holding pattern because of the lawsuit with the plans for the mall,” he said. “Until the litigation is settled we can’t move forward. We really do want to bring this back to the community.”
Project manager Richard Petty said a chess club is currently using space in the theater area.
The mall is assisting Northview Church, which needed some space because the food pantry at Tenth Street School was losing its location.
“They needed a place to store and prep food,” Petty said. “They can use the space as long as they need it.”
Petty said the roof and all the firewalls and plumbing have been repaired. The heating and air conditioning systems in the theater and former Sears store have been repaired.
He said two large sump pumps that were installed when the enclosed shopping center first opened have been replaced.
Squillante said since his purchase of the Mounds Mall last year at the Commissioner’s Certificate Sale, more than $250,000 has been spent to prevent any additional damage during the winter months.
“This can’t be a traditional mall,” Squillante said of his future plans for the building. “We want it to be an entertainment and shopping complex that will generate foot traffic without anchor stores.”
He said it will be better for small businesses without anchor stores.
Squillante said he plans to convert the 55,000-square-foot former Sears building into a conference and convention venue. He explained there will be flexible space with movable walls.
Squillante said there could be climbing walls, miniature golf and an indoor playground in the space when it’s not being used for events.
“We want to bring in high-quality food service at a reasonable cost that could include a micro-brewery,” he said.
Squillante said people conducting conventions or trade shows could use the theater complex for panel discussions and the viewing of themed movies.
The plan is not to attempt to bring in national retail chains for the remaining floor space.
“I want to encourage local small businesses to locate in the mall,” he said. “I would be aggressive with providing rent abatements for one or two years.”
Squillante said the former Carson’s store, with 48,000 square feet, could be used as an exhibition area and there is some consideration in having museums utilize the space.
“We want to draw people to Anderson from Noblesville, Muncie and Indianapolis,” he said. “Anderson is ideally located because there is nothing north of the city. The mall is the first place people see.
“This will not be a typical mall,” Squillante said.
The Mounds Mall was closed on April 1, 2018, after the Cook family was unable to pay the delinquent property taxes. The facility was listed on the 2018 certificate sale but no bids were received.
The mall was again listed on the April 2019 certificate sale with approximately $821,000 owed in property taxes.
Squillante and his brother, Jason, purchased the Mounds Mall for $12,000 and took possession in August.
The Cook family did pay the $321,000 in past-due property taxes on the land where the mall is located.
