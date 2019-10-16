ANDERSON — A judge granted a motion Wednesday to evaluate whether a man accused of shooting his pregnant girlfriend in the head, causing her death and the death of the twin boys she was carrying, is competent to stand trial.
Skye’lar De’andre White, 29, is charged with murder and two counts of Level 3 felony feticide.
White’s girlfriend, Alexis M. Wasson, 29, was taken off life support Aug. 10.
The 21-week-old twin boys she was carrying died one day apart from each other the week of her death.
Wasson was taken to St. Vincent Anderson with a gunshot wound to the back of her head around 3 a.m. Aug. 2 by White’s mother after the shooting, according to police.
His mother told police her son said the shooting was accidental and “the gun went off and grazed her head.”
Police said White didn’t call 911 and ran away on foot after asking his mother to take Wasson to the hospital, according to court documents.
In addition to the twins Wasson was carrying, she is also the mother of a 5-year-old girl.
On Wednesday, Circuit Court 3 Judge Andrew Hopper granted a request for White to have a psychiatric examination. A hearing date will be set in the case following the completion of the evaluation, according to court records.
