ANDERSON — A woman told police her boyfriend battered her to the point she had to scream for her 15-year-old child to help save her. The man has since been charged with several felonies.
Curtus Russell Colwell, 34, of Anderson, is charged with Level 3 felony criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, Level 5 felony battery by means of a deadly weapon, Level 5 felony intimidation, Level 5 felony domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and Class A misdemeanor interference with the reporting of a crime.
The woman said she argued with Colwell and told him she was “just going to leave” on Nov. 22, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Andrew Lanane of the Anderson Police Department.
She told police that Colwell began punching her repeatedly before he flipped a knife open and held it against her saying she was not going to leave.
“She also stated that while Curtus held the knife to her, he stated that he was ‘going to kill her,’” Lanane wrote.
Colwell is also accused of taking her phone and biting her, according to the affidavit.
The woman said she screamed for help during the attack hoping her 15-year-old daughter, who was in an upstairs room, would hear her and come to her aid. The teenager later told Lanane she could hear her mother screaming and banging on the bedroom door “like someone was trying to get out.”
Lanane said the woman had redness and swelling around one of her eyes, bruising or bleeding bite marks and a small cut to her chest where she said the knife was held to her body. A knife was also found in the bedroom where she said the incident occurred.
Colwell had left the residence before the police arrived. He was found a short time later near 27th Street and Columbus Avenue where he was arrested.
