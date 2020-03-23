ELWOOD — Authorities say an Elwood man has admitted to causing a fire that placed firefighters in “significant danger of bodily injury or death.”
Joseph Burget, 43, is charged with Level 6 felony criminal mischief damage is at least $50,000, Class A misdemeanor criminal trespass and Class B misdemeanor criminal recklessness.
Elwood firefighters responded to a report of a two-story residential fire at 12:35 a.m. Jan. 21 in the 1600 block of South D Street, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Joseph Tanasovich of the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Tanasovich said the home was about 1,600 square feet and the majority of the windows and doors of the vacant home were secured by metal bars screwed into the building.
The fire department arrived four minutes after receiving a call for the burning home where a fire had started in a downstairs bedroom of the building, according to the affidavit.
“The fire was determined to be caused by human action,” Tanasovich wrote. “The structure was not supplied with electricity or gas at the time of the fire.”
While searching for occupants in the home, firefighters discovered a cellphone at the top of the stairs, Tanasovich wrote in his affidavit. The property owner, Carlos Ibarra, said the phone should not have been in the home and the property was uninsured.
A search warrant for the contents of the phone was granted and the information was extracted by the Indiana State Police. Tanasovich said he was contacted on March 13 by ISP and informed the phone belonged to Burget.
Authorities attempted to locate Burget at his last known address in the 800 block of North 13th Street. His girlfriend, Susan Parnell, answered the door when law enforcement knocked and said Burget was in her bedroom and ran when officers announced their presence, according to the affidavit. At the time, there was an active order of protection between Parnell and Burget.
Burget was located upstairs attempting to hide from officers, Tanasovich wrote. He was taken to the police station for questioning and agreed to talk to authorities without a lawyer.
Burget told Tanasovich that he was with his brother in the home next door to the residence that burned and his brother was the one to call 911 and report the fire. Burget denied entering the home, but later said he went inside in an attempt to extinguish the fire, according to the affidavit.
“Mr. Burget told me that his phone was stolen approximately two weeks prior to the fire,” Tanasovich wrote. “I found this odd since I had not told Mr. Burget that we located a phone at the scene of the crime.”
Tanasovich asked Burget if he was “squatting” in the home and accidentally started the fire in an attempt to stay warm. He said he was living with Parnell.
Burget was charged with violating the protective order with Parnell and resisting law enforcement, Tanasovich said.
Parnell said Burget was not living with her at the time of the fire and Burget’s brother said his brother did not go into the home before or after the fire was reported to authorities, according to the affidavit.
Tanasovich said Burget was questioned for a second time and said he lied the first time he was interviewed. He told authorities he went into the home through a rear door and was in the downstairs bedroom smoking a cigarette prior to the fire, according to the affidavit.
Burget said he lit the cigarette with a matchstick and then threw it into dry paper and books before walking next door to his brother’s home. He said he stayed and watched firefighters search the home and put the fire out.
Elwood Fire Chief Mark Sullivan spoke with all 19 of his firefighters and “at no point did Mr. Burget approach any firefighters to tell them he had recently been inside the home and knew it to be unoccupied,” according to the affidavit.
“The search for potential victims placed the firefighters in significant danger of bodily injury or death,” Tanasovich wrote.
The home, which was valued at $52,200 by the county assessor and estimated to cost $103,410 to replace, was considered a total loss, according to the affidavit.
