PENDLETON — Authorities have filed felony charges against a Pendleton man accused of spanking a 4-year-old girl after a kicking incident with her stepbrother.
A warrant was filed Thursday for James W. McDaniel, 29, charging him with Level 5 felony battery with bodily injury.
Police were dispatched to the child’s home on Oct. 31, three days after the girl’s mother told police her daughter was disciplined by McDaniel, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Sam Quiroga of the Pendleton Police Department.
The child’s mother told police McDaniel was upset over a kicking issue between the 4-year-old and the child’s stepbrother, Quiroga wrote. Around 10 p.m. the girl was sent to her room and she made a “smart” comment, the woman said.
James McDaniel is then accused of following the child into the room and the girl began screaming, the mother told police. The woman said she went to the room and her daughter tried to run to her, but could only hop toward her because she was in pain.
The woman said there were large red marks on the child’s lower back and “what appeared to be fingerprints,” Quiroga wrote. The girl’s mother took photos of the injuries and McDaniel left the home. She said McDaniel had not returned since the incident.
The couple exchanged text messages including a conversation where McDaniel said he did not mean to injure the little girl and he “would never whip her again,” Quiroga wrote.
The woman told police she was afraid for her safety and that of her children if she reported the incident, which is why she waited three days. Quiroga said he was then advised McDaniel had a lengthy history of domestic battery charges that involved the woman, according to the affidavit.
The girl’s mother said he had “only battered her and never harmed the children.”
Quiroga requested a warrant for McDaniel’s arrest.
