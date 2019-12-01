ANDERSON — Charges have been filed against an Anderson man accused of sexual battery, battery resulting in bodily injury and auto theft, springing from separate incidents that occurred within days of each other.
David Boylen, 35, is charged with Level 6 felony sexual battery of a 16-year-old, Level 6 felony auto theft, Level 6 felony domestic battery and Class A misdemeanor domestic battery.
A 16-year-old girl told police Boylen came into her home Nov. 1 to used the bathroom while she was alone, according to an affidavit of probable cause written by Chris Hoyle of the Anderson Police Department.
The 16-year-old said Boylen’s girlfriend was with Boylen when he came to the house, but the girlfriend remained outside the residence in a car.
The 16-year-old said Boylen came out of the bathroom, walked over to where she was lying on a couch and performed a lewd act, according to the probable cause. She said she told him to stop repeatedly before his girlfriend walked in.
Boylen told his girlfriend “it’s not what you think” when the girlfriend asked what was going on, Hoyle wrote. The 16-year-old said she did not tell anyone what happened to “avoid family trouble,” but when Boylen’s girlfriend called the girl’s guardian she admitted what had taken place.
The next day, the girlfriend contacted police to report her vehicle was stolen. She told officers she had argued all day with Boylen and he had been drinking. Boylen eventually left, and his girlfriend went to Muncie to avoid contact with him, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Michael Williams of the Anderson Police Department.
The girlfriend said she returned to the home to get some of her belongings and Boylen was hiding in the kitchen, according to the affidavit. She told police she ran outside to her car and Boylen grabbed her by the hair and threw her to the ground.
Boylen then got into his girlfriend’s car and put it in reverse, hitting her in the leg, according to the affidavit. His girlfriend said Boylen then drove off at a high rate of speed.
The girlfriend said she was too frightened to run to anyone’s house to call police and instead “hid in yards” for about an hour until she went to a gas station and called a friend, Williams wrote.
Charges were filed Tuesday against Boylen.
