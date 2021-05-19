ANDERSON — A fight between two half-brothers about treating their mother better resulted in one man being sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Billy S. Parker, 51, is charged with Level 3 felony aggravated battery and Level 5 felony domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon.
Anderson police responded to a report of a person being stabbed in the 2200 block of Pearl Street at 11:38 p.m. on Sunday, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Michael Porter.
Porter said during his investigation he determined that Parker was confronted by his half-brother Darrelwyn Wisler, who "initiated physical contact with Billy" during an argument and Parker repeatedly stabbed Wisler with a steak knife.
"While it appears Billy was initially the victim of a battery, his response in the use of a knife based off the circumstances would be unreasonable, excessive and not justifiable," Porter stated in the affidavit.
Porter said he arrived at the home as Wisler was being taken by ambulance to St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson for stab wounds to his abdomen, left armpit and behind his left arm in the shoulder area. He said he followed the ambulance to the hospital to talk with Wisler.
"Due to the location of the punctures, serious, life-threatening injury could result," Porter wrote in the affidavit.
"My initial observation of Darrelwyn was that he was possibly intoxicated," Porter wrote. "He smelled heavily of alcohol, and his speech was very slurred."
Wisler said he lives with Parker and his mother and when he came home on Sunday he went to speak with Parker because "the two of them need to get a handle on their drinking and be better to their mother," according to the affidavit.
"Darrelwyn states he put his hands on his brother and continued to argue with him," Porter wrote.
Wisler told Porter that Parker then began to stab him with an object that he believed was a kitchen knife because he took it from Parker and broke it in half, according to the affidavit.
Parker was arrested and asked to have an attorney present when questioned. On Tuesday, Parker appeared for an initial hearing and his bond was set at $20,000 full cash. He remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.
