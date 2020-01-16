ANDERSON — Michael McCune is accused of stabbing a friend 13 times, but it isn’t the first time he has tried to kill someone.
He was convicted of murder in 1985, serving 28 years of a 60-year sentence before his release in 2013.
On Wednesday, McCune was charged with Level 1 felony attempted murder after authorities accused him of stabbing Laverne Pflugh Jr. 13 times. Pflugh sustained injuries to his right hand, chest, groin, upper and lower back areas, according to court records.
The stabbing took place in the 1900 block of East 49th Street after Pflugh told police the two men had argued.
Police later arrested McCune near the intersection of 53rd Street and Scatterfield Road. Authorities said they found a knife on the front seat of the vehicle that had dried blood on its serrated blade.
McCune’s 1985 conviction was for the stabbing death of Tony M. Pirtle on June 2, 1983.
Both men were inmates at the Indiana Reformatory at Pendleton and sitting next to each other in a waiting area when McCune stabbed Pirtle with a metal object that was later identified as a knife, according to court records. McCune was using crutches and was not handcuffed, but Pirtle had his hands cuffed behind his back.
An employee testified during the trial that the two men appeared to be conversing normally before McCune told Pirtle say something like he will “never do or say” something again. The employee saw McCune pull Pirtle’s head back and lunged into him with the knife.
McCune chased Pirtle down a corridor with knife in hand screaming that he was glad he “stuck” him and hoped he died, according to court records.
During the trial McCune claimed self-defense for the stabbing and said Pirtle belonged to a group of people who extorted and harassed white inmates. He said Pirtle had previously raped him and kicked him repeatedly in the eye while the two men were incarcerated together.
“He told the jury that Pirtle sat down next to him in the waiting area and began taunting him, then “stomped” on McCune’s hurt foot and spit at him,” according to court records. “McCune stated he had ‘just had enough,’ so he stabbed Pirtle.”
The courts ruled that deadly force is not justified as self-defense if the person using deadly force is the initial aggressor.
