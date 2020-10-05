ANDERSON — A local man has been charged with two felony counts of battery on correctional officers at the Madison County Jail.
David E. McLemore, 41, 1100 block of West Second Street, was arrested Monday on two Level 5 felony counts of battery resulting in bodily injury on correctional officers, a Level 5 felony charge of disarming a law enforcement officer and a Class A misdemeanor.
Level 5 felony charges carry a possible prison sentence of one to six years if he's convicted.
Magistrate Kevin Eads set bond Monday at $15,000 full cash.
“I only make $781 per month,” McLemore said.
Eads said the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office asked for an elevated bond and that McLemore would have to request his attorney to get the bond lowered.
“I was sexually assaulted in here,” McLemore said.
Eads told him to confer with his attorney.
The probable cause affidavit states that on Dec. 1, 2019, while being escorted from the detox holding tank, McLemore forcefully resisted efforts to secure him in a padded cell.
McLemore attempted to take a taser from a correctional officer and physically assaulted two officers.
One officer was struck in the head and received a swollen eye and the second had her arm hyperextended.
According to the court document, the officer with the arm injury is still receiving medical treatment and the officer struck in the head also went to the hospital but needed no further medical treatment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.