ANDERSON — An Anderson man, who shot himself in the leg, was arrested on a felony charge after he sought treatment at a local hospital.
Keith B. Swain, 56, is charged with Level 4 felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
On Tuesday, Swain was rushed to Community Hospital’s emergency room by his girlfriend after a gunshot wound to his right lower leg, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Jake Brooks with the Anderson Police Department.
Swain told emergency workers he shot himself at his apartment in the 400 block of Central Avenue. He said he was attempting to get clothing from a closet when a small caliber handgun fell and discharged when it hit the ground.
After getting hit with a bullet, Swain walked into his living room and threw the gun into the corner where he had painting items, according to Brooks. He called his girlfriend to come get him and take him to the emergency room.
Swain told police he has lived alone in the apartment for about seven months and he granted them permission to search for the handgun “as well as to make sure no one else was injured within the apartment,” Brooks said in the affidavit.
Brooks and a scene technician with the police department went to the apartment and found the gun in the corner of the living room. Brooks said there were fresh blood stains on the gun and blood on the carpet from the bedroom to the living room.
“Upon inspection, the gun was loaded with one spent shell casing that was still within the barrel,” Brooks said of the .38 special, two-shot Derringer.
Swain was arrested, however, after a criminal history was conducted on Swain.
Brooks said he discovered Swain had a Class A felony conviction for three counts of dealing cocaine from 1995 and a second felony conviction in 2011 for possession of marijuana.
The dealing cocaine convictions made Swain a serious violent felon, per statute, Brooks said in the affidavit.
Swain was arrested and taken to the jail without incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.