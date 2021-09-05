ANDERSON — Witnesses say there was no argument or confrontation between two men sitting at the bar inside Jimbo's before one man smashed a glass in the other man's face.
The bartender told police the victim had actually bought the other man a drink right before the incident, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Anderson Police Officer Joseph Todd.
William Reggel Whetsel, 41, of Anderson, is charged with Level 3 felony aggravated battery use when the assault poses a substantial risk of death and a Class A misdemeanor operating a vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to 0.15% or more.
Anderson police responded to a call that someone was hit in the face with a bottle at 12:31 a.m. Aug. 23.
Todd said when he arrived at Jimbo's, 3100 Main St., he found Jorge Gonzales still sitting at the bar surrounded by several people holding napkins and a towel to his right eye, which was bleeding through the material.
A puddle of blood was beneath Gonzales, along with a shattered cup, according to the affidavit.
Jimbo's patron Joshua Baugh said he was sitting next to Gonzales at the bar when Whetsel picked up a glass and struck Gonzales in the face. Baugh told Officer Todd there was no hostile conversation or argument between the men before that.
"The suspect hit the victim in the face with the glass cup for no apparent reason," Todd said.
Bonita Martt was tending bar at Jimbo's when the attack occurred and said she had never seen Whetsel before that night. She said he was in the bar a few hours before the attack and then left. When he returned, he sat next to Gonzales, but she did not hear or see an argument between the two men.
Martt said Gonzales had just bought two beers, one for Whetsel, before the attack.
A bar patron who witnessed the attack followed Whetsel out of the bar and copied down his license plate information, which was then called into police, according to the affidavit.
APD officers and an Indiana State Police trooper went to the address on file for the license plate, and Whetsel arrived shortly thereafter.
When questioned, Whetsel said he knew why police were at his residence.
"I smoked that dude, I did. You know it, I know it," police said Whetsel told police. He later admitted hitting Gonzales with a glass.
He said Gonzales told Whetsel his last name was German, and everything German was racist, according to the affidavit. Whetsel said Gonzales made several negative comments about Americans, and that is why Whetsel hit him with the glass.
Whetsel said he wasn't trying to bother anyone, and he was upset that he was going to go to jail and "that dude ain't even a legal citizen ..."
Gonzales said he was at Jimbo's drinking and waiting on a ride before the attack. He said Whetsel was sitting next to him as he waited and began telling Gonzales that he wasn't American and hit him in the face with the glass and knocked him to the ground.
A doctor told authorities that Gonzales has several lacerations to his eye and muscular damage to his eye muscle. Gonzales also had a possible broken nose and broken bones in his face. He was being referred to a plastic surgeon and would undergo surgery for the injuries.
A portable blood test was administered to Whetsel when he was arrested. It registered 0.16%, which is twice the legal alcohol limit of 0.08%. Field sobriety tests were also conducted, and police say he failed the first two. When they asked him to stand on one leg, Whetsel told authorities he could not do that even if he was sober.
A second breath test was later administered, and the result came back with a blood alcohol level of 0.187%.
Whetsel posted a 10% bond of $20,000 and was released from the Madison County Jail the next day.
