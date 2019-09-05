ANDERSON — Police arrested a man accused of threatening his roommate with a pistol after being told he had to move out.
Brian A. McGinnis II, 19, was charged Wednesday on suspicion of Level 5 felony intimidation and Level 6 felony pointing a firearm at another.
Anderson police were dispatched to Third and John streets to speak with a man who told officers McGinnis was his roommate, according to an affidavit of probable cause by David Reed of the Anderson Police Department.
The roommate told officers that McGinnis “just pulled out a silver over black semi automatic pistol, jacked a round in the chamber and pointed it at him” in front of his home. He said McGinnis was upset because he had told him he could no longer live at the home after McGinnis started acting “crazy” the night before.
Officers went to the residence in the 700 block of West Fifth Street and spoke with McGinnis who told them he had waved an air soft gun at the other man after he was told he had to move out, according to the affidavit.
The roommate gave officers permission to search his home for the pistol McGinnis allegedly used and he gave them a trash bag with McGinnis’ belongings that included .45 caliber ammunition, according to the affidavit.
The roommate later found a backpack belonging to McGinnis that he told officers he found “stuffed behind a dryer just outside the back door of the residence.”
Inside the bag, officers found a loaded .45 pistol, ammunition, two baggies of a leafy green substance that appeared to be marijuana, digital scales, money and McGinnis’ Indiana identification card inside, according to the affidavit.
