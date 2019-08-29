ANDERSON – When told he was facing a possible 40-year prison sentence Thursday, James Rudolph put his hands on his head.
Rudolph, 36, 1400 block of Walnut Street, was arrested Sunday and the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office requested an additional 72 hours to file formal charges.
Rudolph was charged Thursday with rape, a Level 1 felony; criminal confinement, a Level 3 felony; two Level 6 felony charges of domestic battery and pointing a firearm; and a misdemeanor charge of interference with the reporting of a crime.
If convicted of all the charges Rudolph is facing a possible prison sentence of 24 to 61 years.
When asked by Magistrate Jason Childers, Rudolph said he didn’t really understand the charges and didn’t do everything that was alleged in the probable cause affidavit.
Bond was set at $35,000. Rudolph asked for a bond reduction or to be released on his own recognizance. Childers said that would be up to Rudolph's public defender to request.
The probable cause affidavit filed by the Anderson Police Department states that Rudolph went to the Walnut Street address and confronted his wife with a gun at his side.
Upset that she had requested a separation, Rudolph is reported to have asked if he should shoot her first or their children.
The woman told police she attempted to leave the living room of the house and Rudolph blocked the doorway and shoved her back into the room.
The probable cause affidavit alleges that Rudolph raped her while pointing the gun to her head.
At one point, the affidavit says, Rudolph pointed the gun at his chest and asked her to pull the trigger.
She told police she gained control of the gun and placed it in a lock box and was allowed to leave the house where she went to a relative’s house and eventually called police.
During an interview with police, Rudolph denied raping the woman but admitted holding the gun to his chest and asking her to pull the trigger.
