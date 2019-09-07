ANDERSON — A multi-housing program’s commitment to provide a crime-free environment led authorities to alleged drug activity and resulted in the arrest of a man accused of having a firearm after a felony conviction.
David W. Goodwin, 23, of Anderson is charged with Level 4 felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and Level 6 felony possession of cocaine.
Goodwin’s initial hearing was on Tuesday.
Officers were notified of possible drug activity in Goodwin’s apartment at the Madison Square apartments on Aug. 30, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Marty Dulworth with the Anderson Police Department.
Madison Square apartments participate in a crime-free, multi-housing program, according to Dulworth.
When officers learned Goodwin was on supervised release, they contacted probation officers for a home visit. Goodwin allowed Dulworth and the probation officer into the apartment which he said he lived in alone, according to the affidavit.
Dulworth said when he entered Goodwin’s bedroom he observed a roll of money laying on the floor and a black holster on the floor by the closet.
“Just inside the open closet there was shoe box that was open that contained a large plastic bag and in the bottom of that plastic bag it appeared to contain small amount of green plant material,” Dulworth said in his affidavit. “In the dresser in that same bedroom there was drawer that contained several plastic baggies and small baggies, all of which are commonly used to package narcotics.”
Authorities also discovered a plastic bag with a white powder substance that field tested positive for cocaine in the kitchen above the stove, according to the affidavit.
Dulworth said when he returned to the living room where Goodwin was sitting on a couch, he had him move because he wanted to make sure he didn’t have a gun. He said he lifted the cushion where Goodwin was sitting and discovered a small, black Smith & Wesson 380 with an extended magazine, the affidavit states.
Goodwin was placed in cuffs and he told officers he wanted a lawyer. His aunt arrived a short time later and Goodwin told her, “They got me with my gun,” according to the affidavit.
“Mr. Goodwin then went on to explain he had nine years left on his previous conviction and was now looking at about eight more years for the new gun charge,” Dulworth said in the affidavit.
