ANDERSON — Based on a recommendation from the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office, bond was set on Tuesday at $503,000 for an Indianapolis man charged with several gun-related felonies.
Anderson police arrested Jacquez Beard, 24, on Monday on Level 3 felony charges of kidnapping while armed with a deadly weapon and criminal confinement with a deadly weapon; a Level 5 felony charge of intimidation where a deadly weapon was drawn and burglary with a deadly weapon; a Level 4 felony charge of burglary and a misdemeanor for interference with reporting of a crime.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the incident took place on Dec. 21 in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue when officers were called for a woman being kidnapped at gunpoint.
The woman said she had been in a violent relationship with Beard and had been living for several weeks with the father of her 16-year-old son.
The court document states Beard tracked them down and waited outside an apartment until the boy’s father left the residence.
Beard entered the apartment while armed with a handgun and grabbed the woman’s cellphone, the affidavit states.
The woman told investigators she was afraid that Beard was going to shoot her, her son and the boy’s father, so she went along with whatever Beard said to protect them.
“He kept repeating that their relationship meant till death do us part,” the probable cause affidavit said.
The boy attempted to grab the gun from Beard and eventually the woman and Beard left the apartment.
The boy’s father and a friend returned and reported observing Beard leaving with the woman being held at gunpoint.
The court record indicates that Beard and the woman drove to north Anderson, where she agreed to renew their relationship and she was released and her cellphone returned.
Beard was convicted in 2019 on Level 6 felony charges of battery and strangulation. He was sentenced by Madison Circuit Court Judge Thomas Clem to one year and 121 days in prison with the sentence suspended.
He was arrested in 2020 on a Level 6 felony charge of strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery. No trial date has been set on those charges.
