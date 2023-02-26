ANDERSON — A man executed in Florida last week had spent at least a portion of his childhood in Anderson.
Donald Dillbeck, 59, died by lethal injection Thursday at Florida State Prison. He had been convicted of stabbing Faye Lamb Vann, 44, to death in a Tallahassee mall parking lot in 1990.
The U.S. Supreme Court had declined a request by Dillbeck's attorneys to stop his execution.
Dillbeck was a student at Roosevelt Elementary in Anderson and later attended Madison Heights High School.
At the time of the 1990 murder, Dillbeck was a fugitive after escaping during a work-release catering job in Gadsden County, Florida. Dillbeck had been serving a life sentence there for killing Lee County Deputy Dwight Lynn Hall, 31, in 1979 when Dillbeck was just 15.
After escaping in 1990, he found Vann sitting in her car at a shopping mall, approached her with a knife and demanded a ride, according to court records.
When Vann resisted, Dillbeck fatally stabbed her, court records show. He was captured by police shortly afterward when he crashed the car.