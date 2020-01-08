ANDERSON — Anderson police were contacted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department after a naked man walking on Interstate 69 reported he and his friend were abducted at gunpoint Wednesday morning.
Brandon Ray Montgomery, 27, homeless, was found by deputies walking near mile marker 237 around 4:15 a.m., said Anderson Police Maj. Joel Sandefur.
Montgomery gave Delaware County deputies a different name when they found him and said he and his friend, Amanda Stabler, 28, were kidnapped in the 1000 block of West Second Street.
He said a man forcibly removed them from the home, made them get inside a silver-colored car and drove to a remote location in Delaware County, Sandefur said. Montgomery said the man who abducted them told him to remove all of his clothing and get out of the vehicle before driving off with Stabler.
Montgomery said he then walked naked to I-69 where sheriff’s deputies found him.
A silver alert was issued for Stabler, who is formerly of Greenfield, by the Indiana State Police around 12:30 p.m.
Anderson police discovered Montgomery had provided them with a fake name during the investigation and was wanted on a warrant for battery out of Marion County, Sandefur said.
Late Wednesday afternoon, Stabler contacted Anderson police after she learned through a friend that a silver alert had been issued for her. She said she had been at the residence on West Second Street the entire time, Sandefur said.
Stabler told police she and Montgomery left the residence with a man, but it was not by force, Sandefur said. She told police there were weapons present, but no one was threatened and she was not taken anywhere by force.
Stabler said Montgomery removed his clothing on his own and got out of the vehicle, Sandefur said. She then rode around with the man who brought her back to the residence on West Second Street.
Montgomery was arrested on the warrant out of Marion County and additional charges, including false informing, have been requested by Anderson police.
