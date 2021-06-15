SUMMITVILLE — Madison County Sheriff's deputies continue to investigate a single-vehicle accident that sent an Indianapolis man to the hospital.
Devyn Underwood, 27, suffered head injuries when the motorcycle he was riding left the road south of Summitville on Saturday night.
Underwood remains in critical condition in an intensive care unit, Madison County Sheriff Mellinger said. He said the man was unconscious and unable to tell deputies what caused the accident.
"It is possible there was a mechanical defect which caused the crash and we are awaiting that inspection," said Mellinger.
The accident remains under investigation, Anyone with information regarding the crash can contact the Madison County Sheriff's Department at 765-646-9290.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.