ANDERSON — The Madison County Coroner’s office has identified Robert Hacker as the man who died in a fire that destroyed his house trailer.
Hacker, 64, died Friday in the fire that consumed his house trailer in the Shady Rest Mobile Home Park in the 300 block of East Cross Street.
Hacker’s neighbors said he was a good neighbor that kept to himself. He was a veteran.
Josh Whitehouse said he knew Hacker for about seven years and knew him pretty well.
“He was a pretty nice guy,” Whitehouse. “He gave and gave. It was a shame the way he died. Kept to himself.”
Whitehouse said he was at home at the time of the fire and could see the flames shooting through the roof.
“We tried to get him out, but couldn’t get into the trailer,” he said. “It was way too hot and went up fast.”
Neighbor April Arms said Hacker was a good neighbor and kept to himself.
“We went out to eat and when we got home the trailer was on fire,” she said.
Arms said Hacker would make sure her daughter would get on the school bus and invited them over for dinner several times.
“He used to allow my daughter and niece to come over to watch cartoons because he had cable television,” Arms said.
Anderson Fire Department Chief Dave Cravens said Wednesday that Hacker was the first fire fatality in the city this year.
Cravens said there was one fire related death in the city in 2019.
Units with the Anderson Fire Department responded to the park about 8:50 p.m. Friday and found the home fully engulfed in flames with the front of the structure already collapsed, according Cravens.
“Sometimes these mobile homes have extremely flammable material, and they burn hot,” Cravens said.
“Whenever we have any fatality, it’s always hard for the guys,” Cravens said. “They wish they could have gotten there and done more.”
Another person with minor burns was taken to a nearby hospital, he added.
Firefighters remained at the trailer for about three hours before turning the scene over to investigators from the Anderson Police Department and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.
Cravens said the cause of the fire remained undetermined and the investigation is ongoing.
