ANDERSON — Shorts are not a fashion choice for James Dixon. They’re a statement, one that he has accepted his body and his amputated leg.
“Going through this life evolution of accepting who I am without any apology, God didn’t make a mistake,” Dixon said.
Surgeries on Dixon’s right leg started when he was 3 months old, culminating in the amputation at the age of 11.
Out to prove himself, Dixon poured his energy into making the basketball team. But poor lateral movement with his prosthetic and a dislocated knee cap brought that to an end.
He gave up on his athletic dreams. Then, at the age of 45, he decided to wear shorts.
A year later, Dixon has the physique of a body builder and his prosthetic sports the symbolic “S” of Superman and the words “aspire to inspire.”
“I don’t want to be a superhero. I just want to be a servant. I want to leave an impact long beyond my lifetime,” Dixon said.
Accepting himself opened the door to helping others, including a coworker at General Motors in Fort Wayne. Robert Walters of Columbia City lost his right leg to a bacterial infection.
Dixon and Walters both lost their right leg below the knee, both worked the same job just on different shifts. A coworker suggested they meet. They did on Walters’ first day back to work. Dixon offered encouragement and tips on overcoming everyday challenges like going up stairs.
“I wore shorts the next day,” Walters said.
Dixon has been connected with more than 40 amputees, many he meets through social media. Prevail Prosthetics & Orthotics, with a location in Anderson, noticed and has brought Dixon on board to mentor amputees.
That’s how Dixon met Patrick Reem of Muncie. Suffering from depression, Reem attempted suicide by taking a handful of pills and going to a nearby farm where he worked. He passed out in a hay wagon to be discovered a day later suffering from frostbite. He lost both of his legs and was in the hospital for two months recovering.
Lying in his hospital bed, Reem told his nurse that his suffering was his own fault, that he did it to himself.
“Pat, you need to quit saying that, she said, it wasn’t you. It was depression,” he said.
Today, Reem walks confidently on his prosthetics decorated with a classic car and a Bible verse from 2 Timothy.
“If James can do it, I can do it. It’s the mentality that hanging out with James gives me to push on,” Reem said.
The network Dixon has built isn’t just about mentoring but also advocating. Larry Hampton of Indianapolis lost his wife last November then his leg above the knee due to an infection.
“I was taking life for granted. I was just taking that everything would be there,” Hampton said.
Dixon was not satisfied with the prosthetic Hampton was going to get and worked to get him one more appropriate to what he wants to do.
“We have shared knowledge now, group knowledge and so we can look out for each other,” Dixon said.
Only able to do so much himself Dixon’s mentees are becoming mentors looking to help other amputees.
“I feel in my heart I want to help with suicide awareness groups and talk to people and let them know it’s just not worth it because if God wanted you gone you’d be gone,” said Reem.
“We learn from each other. I realize I can only reach out to so many people but then you can duplicate and then you see people bring a whole different level, mind set and passion to the table. Look at how many more people we can touch,” Dixon said.
