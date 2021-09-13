ANDERSON — A Gaston man remains in critical condition following a car accident on Interstate 69 that claimed his wife's life.
Jacob and Mendy Church were involved in a two-vehicle crash at 5:04 p.m. on Sunday. Mendy Church, 42, died at the scene.
Authorities said the Delaware County couple were traveling northbound on I-69 in a 2003 Chevrolet S-10 when the accident occurred near mile marker 226.
A preliminary investigation shows the truck, driven by Jacob Church, 30, hit another vehicle and then went into a guardrail, according to a press release from the Anderson Police Department.
Both Jacob and Mendy Church were ejected from the truck, according to the press release.
Jacob Church was taken to an Indianapolis hospital with significant injuries.
"The other parties in the second vehicle were uninjured," the press release states.
The crash remains under investigation.
