ELWOOD — Police arrested a Fairmount man who claimed he stole guns from a family member, robbed an Elwood business and at least two vehicles before he attempting to flee to Florida. He was arrested in Kentucky and transported back to Madison County for a Check into Cash robbery.
Jonathon P. Shull, 37, is charged with Level 3 felony robbery resulting in bodily injury, Level 6 felony criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and Level 6 felony pointing a firearm.
Shull was returned to the Madison County Jail on Thursday from the Hardin County Corrections in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, where he was in custody on multiple charges, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Ben Gosnell of the Elwood Police Department.
Gosnell said Shull admitted to robbing the Check into Cash store in Elwood around 5 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2019, when he was questioned by police.
The Check into Cash worker told police a man walked into the store wearing a mask that looked like a skull when he told her to get up and pointed a gun at her demanding money. The woman said she gave the man money from her register and he told her to “give me more.” She turned to get more money and the man ran to the door.
The employee said the man stole $739. She waited for a while after the robbery fearing for her safety and then hit the panic button in the store and ran to a neighboring store to call 911, according to the affidavit.
After being transported back to Indiana, Shull was questioned by police and told them he stole three guns from his uncle in Fairmount, a number of other items from Madison County and a Chevrolet from Ohio, the affidavit states.
He told police he robbed the Check into Cash and then he went back to Ohio before heading south “trying to go to Florida,” according to the affidavit. Shull said he also stole tree trimming items in Madison County and he sold one of the guns and spent money on drugs, food and a hotel before he was arrested in Kentucky.
During a search of the vehicle Shull was driving in Kentucky, police found items and clothing that matched security footage of the robbery at Check into Cash, according to the affidavit.
