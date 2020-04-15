ANDERSON — Cody Tucker thought the German shepherd lying in the mud with a chain around its neck was sleeping.
Dirty rainwater was puddled in a nearby dog bowl, but there were no other signs of water or food for the animal on Friday. A closer look revealed the animal was dead.
Tucker was familiar with the friendly dog after reporting his living conditions to the Anderson Police Department’s animal control officers in July. He said he was horrified no action was taken to save the dog that appeared to be starving.
“They went out there and said it’s fine,” said Tucker. “How is that person not responsible for any of this? That’s what I want to know. To me that’s like when CPS gets called out on a kid getting abused and they say, ‘oh, he’s fine,’ and then two weeks later he is beaten to death.”
Tucker posted photos of the dog on Facebook and apologized for it being sad and graphic. At the time of the post, Tucker thought he first reported the incident in November, but has since confirmed he made the report in July.
“That makes it even worse,” Tucker said.
His post gained attention from a number of people outraged by the situation, including officials from the Madison County Humane Society.
“I am so ashamed of Anderson for continuing to employ these two ACO officers,” said Humane Society Executive Director Susie Schieve. “They do nothing except draw a big paycheck. There certainly does need to be a shakeup.”
Nikki Moore, the shelter manager, contacted dispatch on Friday about the dog and the handling of the whole situation that she called “disgraceful.”
“I was told that I could not ask for someone to keep me informed,” she said. “I was told that it was not something ‘worth checking up on.’”
The Anderson Police Department issued a press release Monday saying they were notified of the dog’s death on Saturday and they are investigating it as a possible case of animal neglect.
“Initial information indicated that the owner, an elderly man, had been recently hospitalized and potentially incapable of adequately caring for the animal,” the press release states. “Animal control had received a request for a welfare check on an animal at the residence in July 2019. During the check at that time by Animal Control, it was determined that the animal had adequate shelter, water and food.”
The dog’s owner, Donald Quarles Sr., said he is undergoing cancer treatments and could not get out to care for the dog.
“I don’t know what happened,” he said, unable to recall the last time he cared for the dog.
Quarles said he did not know when the dog died or if the dog died because of an illness.
“The police officer came by and noticed my wristband,” he said. “It definitely wasn’t neglect. Matter of fact, I couldn’t even walk around to the back with the police officer and dog catcher to get it. The animal shelter came and got it.”
Schieve was upset to learn the man was unable to care for the dog and the dog went without care for an unknown period of time. She said if they had been notified they could have made arrangements to take custody of the dog.
“He would have been adopted in no time,” said Schieve. “He was a beautiful dog. That’s so sad.”
In the press release, APD states it is continuing the investigation into the circumstances of the dog’s death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.