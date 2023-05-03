ANDERSON — A Middletown man died in a fiery crash early Wednesday morning involving a riding mower and a minivan in Madison County.
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of east Indiana 236.
A black 2013 Dodge Caravan driven eastbound by a 57-year-old woman struck Bradley Swigeart, 56, on a zero-turn riding mower that was also traveling along the road.
Both vehicles erupted into flames, and deputies found both the minivan and mower fully engulfed when they arrived.
There were no lights on the mower at the time of the crash, according to the Madison County sheriff’s accident investigation team.
Swigeart was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the van, Kathleen Spanger, 57, Anderson, was taken to an Anderson hospital, where she was treated and released.
Toxicology results are pending. The crash remains under investigation.