PENDLETON — Four months after a man reportedly killed a fellow inmate, authorities filed charges against him.
Tommy P. Holland, 44, is charged with murder and accused of stabbing Clifford Baggett at the Pendleton Correctional Facility on Aug. 9, 2019.
Holland appeared for an initial hearing on Jan. 30.
Surveillance video captured Baggett’s death in cell block H, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Master Trooper Indiana State Police Jeff Carmin.
Holland is seen entering the cell block and holding something near his waistband, according to the affidavit.
Carmin said Holland walks back and forth as if looking for something or someone and then stopping behind a stairwell. Baggett opens a door in front of the stairwell where Holland had stopped where he is then attacked, according to the affidavit.
“The video then shows the suspect pull a weapon from his waistband and attack the victim at first in the back and then several times in the body as the victim falls to the floor before DOC guards are able to separate the suspect from the victim,” Carmin wrote.
An 11-inch steel bar “fashioned into a makeshift knife” was recovered at the scene, according to the affidavit.
During the autopsy, Carmin said 10 “sharp force injuries” were located on Baggett’s upper right arm, right underarm, right ear, right neck, right chest, left chest, left forearm, left palm, lower back and buttocks.
A stab wound to Baggett’s left chest perforated his heart causing his chest to fill with blood, Carmin wrote. This injury was the cause of death, according to the affidavit.
During an internal disciplinary hearing by the Indiana Department of Correction, Holland only made the comment, “it’s obvious.” IDOC also provided a report by a correctional officer that Holland had asked if Baggett was dead and then stated that he hoped he had killed him.
“The report goes on to say that the suspect said he has two life sentences, he has nothing to lose and he had to do it,” Carmin wrote.
Holland remains incarcerated at the Pendleton Correctional Facility in Pendleton and does not have a release date.
