KOKOMO — Kokomo police arrested a Russiaville man Tuesday after they say he shot two people at a residence on the city’s northside, killing one of them. Zachary Thomas, 38, is facing a preliminary Level 1 felony charge of murder, according to a Kokomo Police Department media release. He’s being held without bond at the Howard County Jail awaiting his initial hearing. The charge stems from an incident in which police were dispatched to a shooting in progress in the 800 block of North Ohio Street around midnight Monday. Upon arrival, officers located two males — one inside and one outside the residence, the release noted. The male who was inside sustained a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was taken to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital before being flown to Indianapolis for further treatment. His name and condition are unknown at this time. Outside the residence, police located the body of Joshua D. Briscoe, 29. Authorities said he sustained multiple gunshot wounds. An autopsy is being scheduled under the direction of the Howard County Coroner’s Office. This case is still under investigation.
Man suspected of fatal Kokomo shooting arrested
Trending Video
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
WTHR Weather
Most Popular
Articles
- Indiana woman allegedly sold her daughter, 13, to man, 27
- Anderson man arrested on 2 felony counts of child molesting
- UPDATE: 3 teens seriously hurt in crash near Pendleton
- Police: Fight at Elwood American Legion post leads to part of ear being cut off
- Man charged with animal fighting; 8 dogs seized
- Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Anderson
- Authorities continue investigation of fatal crash north of Elwood
- Anderson business to be spotlighted on ‘This Old House’
- Deadlocked jury brings mistrial in murder case
- Former dispatcher files discrimination lawsuit against Madison County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.