PENDLETON — A man, stopped by police for failure to dim his headlights, was arrested on drug charges, telling officers he “was selling marijuana to provide Christmas for his children.”
Larry Lee Wilson Jr., 23, of Anderson is charged with Level 6 felony operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangering a person less than 18; Class A misdemeanor dealing in marijuana; Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana; and Class C misdemeanor operating vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance.
Wilson was driving south on Indiana 67 near the intersection of Huntzinger Boulevard with his girlfriend and two children in the vehicle about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday when police spotted that the vehicle had its brights on, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Lucas Traylor with the Pendleton Police Department.
“I flashed my brights at the vehicle from where I was parked on the shoulder of State Road 67 in an attempt to get him to shut the brights off,” Traylor wrote. “The vehicle, however, failed to dim and passed.”
Traylor said he noticed the vehicle’s license plate light was not working and he pulled the vehicle over. He said when he walked up to the vehicle he smelled marijuana and asked Wilson to step out of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Wilson told Traylor he smoked marijuana before leaving his home and his girlfriend had smoked it, too, Traylor wrote. Wilson also told Traylor there was two grams of marijuana under the passenger seat, according to the affidavit.
Traylor said he located the marijuana that was “packaged in a fashion that is consistent with the sales of marijuana.” Wilson’s girlfriend told Traylor that Wilson recently lost his job and started selling marijuana a week earlier.
The marijuana was weighed at the Pendleton Police Department and measured about eight grams, according to the affidavit. Wilson told Traylor “he was selling marijuana to provide Christmas for his children.”
Wilson cooperated with police sobriety testing, failing three of the four tests administered. He agreed to provide a blood sample.
Traylor contacted the Department of Child Services in connection to the case following Wilson’s arrest and noted citations in his report for failure to dim and no license plate light, in addition to a neglect of a dependent charge, which was not filed by the state, and the other criminal charges.
