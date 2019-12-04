ANDERSON — An Anderson man claims he threw two bicycles off an overpass because he hates people. He also wanted to commit a crime that would guarantee him housing and food for a long time, according to authorities.
Stephen Michael Davis, 32, is charged with Level 5 felony overpass mischief after dropping an object from an overpass.
Davis was originally charged with a Class B misdemeanor of criminal recklessness through the Edgewood Town Court when he was arrested on Nov. 4, but felony charges were filed in the case on Nov. 27.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to Interstate 69 and Indiana 67 at 5:47 p.m. Nov. 4, after a caller said he threw a bicycle onto the interstate, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Madison County Deputy John Vieke.
Vieke said he located Davis in the 5000 block of Ind. 67. Davis told him he tossed two bikes off the overpass in an attempt to cause a “ten car pileup” and kill people, Vieke wrote in the affidavit.
Davis said he threw the first bike off the overpass around 2 a.m., but police ignored it, Vieke wrote. Dispatchers were unable to locate a call of a bicycle being thrown onto the interstate around that time of the day.
Vieke searched the interstate around the overpass and located a purple Schwinn mountain bicycle in the northbound lane on the median side and a smaller bicycle handlebar in the northbound lane on the shoulder side.
“It was bent as if it had been struck by a vehicle,” Vieke wrote.
Davis told Vieke “several times” he intended to kill people, according to the affidavit.
“He stated he wanted to kill people because he hated everyone,” Vieke wrote.
Davis then said the police had illegally evicted him from his home and he wanted to make sure he was arrested for several years in order to “guarantee him housing and food,” according to the affidavit.
Vieke said he arrested Davis and transported him to the Madison County Detention Center.
