ANDERSON — An arrest warrant was issued for an Anderson man accused of beating a woman in front of her child and preventing her from calling for help.
Jared Michael Sanner, 24, is wanted on Level 5 felony criminal confinement with bodily injury, Level 5 felony domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, Level 6 felony domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, Level 6 felony domestic battery by bodily waste, Level 6 felony intimidation and two counts of Class A misdemeanor interference with the reporting of a crime.
A woman called 911 and could be heard crying and asking for help before the line went dead around 8:55 a.m. on Friday, according to an affidavit of probable cause by David Sieg of the Anderson Police Department.
Sieg said when he got to the residence in the 400 block of West Vinyard Street the front door was locked and a woman inside told him she could not get the door open. The woman, who was carrying a small child, met Sieg at the rear of the home and told him Sanner left prior to his arrival.
She told Sieg she had been living with Sanner off and on for about five years and there was a “long history of abuse,” according to the affidavit.
The woman told Sieg the latest incident occurred over a three-day period after she confronted Sanner about smoking meth in the house, according to the affidavit. She said Sanner shoved her and punched her in the face the evening of Feb. 19.
Due to the swelling on her face, the woman said she called into work, Sieg wrote. She later went out to eat with her mother, but that upset Sanner and he “began punching and shoving her around” the house.
The woman said Sanner dragged her back inside the home by her hair when she tried to leave, broke her phone and told her if she tried to leave again or call the police, he would kill her, according to the affidavit.
Both of the times the woman was beaten, her child was present, Sieg wrote.
On Friday, the woman told Sieg that she had tried to leave, but Sanner heard her and threw her to the floor where he began kicking her in the head and back, according to the affidavit. She said Sanner got on top of her and choked her until she passed out.
When she regained consciousness, the woman said, she started vomiting and Sanner told her he was “going to kill her for trying to leave,” according to the affidavit. He screamed insults into her ear, began to choke her again, and spit into her mouth when she opened it to breathe, the woman said.
The woman said she was able to get to a “backup” phone to call 911, but Sanner took it from her and tried to break it before leaving the residence, according to the affidavit.
Sieg said the woman was taken to Community Hospital for treatment of her injuries. He said she was covered in defensive wounds on her arms, hands and legs “where she had tried to protect her face and head.”
“Her lips were both busted and bloody as was her ear and her face was swollen,” Sieg wrote.
Red marks were documented on the woman’s neck and her eyes displayed signs of injury caused from being choked, according to the affidavit. She also complained of pain to her head, neck, face, back, arms and legs.
Anyone with information regarding Sanner’s location can call the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.
