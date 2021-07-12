ANDERSON — An Anderson man found dead under the Eighth Street bridge in May died of natural causes, according to Dr. Troy Abbott, the Madison County coroner.
Eric Paul Repasy, 58, was sleeping underneath the bridge with friends and found unresponsive May 19.
Abbott said Repasy died from atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, secondary to diabetes mellitus.
"He died of natural causes," said Abbott. "No foul play was noted."
Repasy, who lived in Anderson before his death, listed Erie, Pennsylvania, as the town he's from on Facebook and a graduation date of December 1984 from Bowling Green State University, where he studied computer science and physics.
