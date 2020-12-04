ANDERSON — The conviction of a Muncie man for dealing in a look-alike substance — selling baking soda as a “white girl” cocaine narcotic — was upheld Tuesday by the Indiana Supreme Court.
Michael D. Johnson was arrested November 5, 2015, at the Hoosier Park casino after Gaming Enforcement Agent Zach Wilkinson patted him down and found a bag with a white substance in it.
Earlier that day, Johnson had walked up to a patron and offered to sell “white girl,” which the patron came to believe was slang for cocaine. The patron alerted security who examined security footage and stopped Johnson.
The bag was later found to contain sodium bicarbonate.
A Madison County jury found Johnson guilty of dealing in a look-alike substance, a Level 5 felony. The Indiana Court of Appeals reversed the conviction and the state took the case to the Indiana Supreme Court.
Johnson’s defense lawyer questioned whether Wilkinson was justified in stopping Johnson, whether Wilkinson could search Johnson and whether Wilkinson could seize the baggie containing the substance.
On Tuesday, the state’s highest appellate court ruled that Wilkinson lawfully removed the baggie from Johnson’s pocket and that it was properly admitted as evidence in the court case.
Johnson, 37, had been sentenced to four years in prison with three years suspended.
