ANDERSON — Many Madison County officials believed the implementation of vote centers starting in 2020 was a done deal.
Commissioners Kelly Gaskill and Mike Phipps didn’t attend a special meeting called for Monday by fellow commissioner John Richwine to consider a resolution designating Madison County as a vote center county and to purchase necessary electronic poll books.
The deadline to submit the plan to the state is Thursday and the new equipment had to be ordered on Tuesday.
With no action taken by the commissioners on Monday, Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt indicated the county will have to return to the traditional voting method by precincts at an estimated cost of $550,000 to $870,000 for the purchase or lease of additional voting machines.
“I called this meeting to decide something very important for the community,” Richwine said. “This resolution could have been done at any time.”
In front of a large crowd in the council chambers of the Madison County Government Center, Councilman Anthony Emery said he was hoping for a different outcome and that the vote centers would have been approved.
Emery said he was approached last year by Gaskill during the council’s 2020 budget discussions to rally the council members in support of the vote centers.
“We put the money in place,” Emery said of the loan to purchase the new paper ballot voting machines. “We were told it would save money.
“This was put together in a collaborative bipartisan effort,” he said. “We were led to believe this was a done deal. There has been a breakdown in communication.”
Of the $870,000 for new voting machines or $550,000 to lease the machines for the 2020 election cycle, Emery said he didn’t know where the money was coming from.
“We will have to get the money from the commissioners’ budget,” he said.
Pratt said despite negative comments from Phipps and Gaskill the county has been in compliance with state law to implement vote centers.
She said the county has been discussing vote centers since 2013.
“Last year, on April 19 and May 23, our vendor started to transition to vote centers,” Pratt said. “In July, we ordered the new voting machines.”
Pratt said she met with Gaskill, Councilwoman Lisa Hobbs and Election Systems and Software representatives on July 10 to decide to purchase 170 new paper ballot voting machines. She said the commissioners approved that contract on July 22.
Pratt said the vote center plan for Madison County started to take shape in November and that there was a meeting of a study committee on Jan. 29 and two public meetings on Jan. 31 and Feb. 3.
“We wanted to finalize as much of the plan before making it public,” Pratt said of the January unveiling for the 28 vote centers. “We were working on securing locations.”
Pratt said the Madison County Election Board will have to work to consolidate some of the county’s 111 precincts in an effort to lower the cost of purchasing additional voting machines.
“It is fiscally irresponsible to use machines for a couple of years,” she said. “I apologize to the voters who have to pay for the equipment.”
County employee Charles Parker, who works with the voting machines, said the current building use to secure the vote tabulating machines is at capacity.
“The county is going to have to lease a climate-controlled warehouse that is secure,” he said.
