Union wasn't always much better

Though many former General Motors employees in Anderson credit the United Auto Workers with securing their economic advancement, some recalled how the union also failed to treat members equally.

Lovel Wilkerson, 80, who worked 40 years at GM before retiring in 2002, like most others started out as a janitor but hoped to work his way into production, jobs that usually were reserved for white workers.

“There was great partiality in the plant because most of the people in union positions were white,” he said.

Anderson resident Clarence Swain said Black workers initially were not allowed to participate in festivities at the union hall even if they were paying union dues.

“The janitorial union had to put pressure on the Anderson union hall to open up to its members,” he said.