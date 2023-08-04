INDIANAPOLIS — Nothing but the show title was “Off-Kilter” for the Anderson Marching Highlanders on Friday morning at Indiana State Fair Band Day.
The Marching Highlanders' preliminary performance had the audience at the Indiana State Fairgrounds grandstands on their feet.
The Highlanders performed remixes of classic tunes, such as “In the Halls of the Mountain King” and “Beethoven’s Symphony No.5.”
Anderson was making its 67th appearance at Band Day, the most of any band in the state.
Director Richard Geisler said the band had improved significantly over the course of the season, noting that its performance during the Fourth of July Parade in Chesterfield was unrecognizable compared to Friday's show.
Geisler said the improvement grew from an emphasis on adhering to procedures and expectations.
“Where you go, how you get there, putting things away, setting things up, being on time. Things that make a marching band work are getting a lot smoother this season,” he explained.
Drum major Delaynie Stanley, a senior, kept the Marching Highlanders on time Friday morning.
Stanley, like Geisler, was proud of the group’s performance during the prelims. Despite some nerves early on, everything came together, she said.
After the Friday morning performance, Stanley turned her attention to the Friday night finals, which would feature bands ranked in the top 16 by judges after the preliminaries.
"I hope we give it our all, hope we have no regrets," she said. "I don't care about placement. I just hope we have a solid run."