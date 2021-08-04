ANDERSON — With much of last year spent in hybrid and virtual education because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Anderson High School band director Richard Geisler wasn’t sure how he was going to be able to prepare his students to defend their championship title Friday at the 74th Indiana State Fair Band Day competition.
What gave him some hope, he said, was four students he knew were able to maintain their musical skills by performing at Crossroads United Methodist Church, where Geisler leads the music ministry.
“We didn’t know our strengths. We didn’t know our weaknesses. But we knew we had four students.”
Geisler hopes the 2019 victory is the start of a winning streak as the 75-member Marching Highlanders, about 15 fewer than in the past, takes to the track with the 1980s rock show-inspired program, Van Highlanders. Fans were able to enjoy a preview at the annual ice cream social Wednesday at Highland Middle School.
Also participating in this year’s competition, which serves as the championship event for the Central Indiana Track Show Association, are Alexandria-Monroe Jr.-Sr. High School, Elwood Jr.-Sr. High School and Frankton-Lapel high schools.
Geisler said the Marching Highlanders are at a bit of a disadvantage going into the competition because Anderson Community Schools spent so much of the past school year in virtual rather than in-person instruction.
“Every school district’s response has been different,” he noted. “Ours has been uniquely challenging because we’ve had students out of school longer than most of the schools we compete against.”
Though tools like Zoom do help, he said, they really don’t take the place of being in person.
“It’s hard to get an authentic instrument sound through a computer,” he said. “I’m finding that there are a lot of skills we are having to teach from scratch.”
While winning is nice, Geisler said, band members are in it more for the opportunity to perform before a large audience.
“We’re just grateful we’re able to march again. I am so proud of the students who chose to do this this summer.”
However, going back to the track is not without its challenges, Geisler said. For instance, the pandemic has made it difficult to recruit the usual number of parent volunteers.
Juniors Halle Evans and Cameron Lewis, both 16, experienced winning the Band Day competition as freshmen and can’t wait to re-create the excitement. But like Geisler, they emphasize the performance opportunity over winning.
Evans said she became interested in joining the color guard when the band performed part of its Edinburgh show during a convocation when she attended Highland.
“(Band) becomes your second home. You come out here and do what you love, and you have this whole new family out here.”
She insists it’s not the trophy that matters.
“You just get this excitement, this adrenaline rush that comes over you. That’s winning for us, enjoying the show, rocking out.”
The work she puts into the performance helps her progress as a musician, she said.
“I feel like every contest is moving us forward. ... It still is the same feeling for every contest, because you always want to feel that improvement.”
Wearing a Van Highlanders T-shirt, Lewis, who plays the bagpipes and clarinet and serves as the band manager and clarinet section leader, said it felt good to win, but he doesn’t care how the band places. He’s just ready to get out and perform.
“Here, we don’t care about wining and placements. We’re about going out and giving a good show,” he said. “I’d say this is my favorite show that I’ve marched.”
