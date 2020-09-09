ANDERSON — A Marion man has been charged with aiding or causing attempted murder in connection with a shooting that took place on Aug. 16.
According to court documents, Eramus O. Warner, 30, of Marion provided a handgun to Tevin King, 29, who used it to shoot Antonino Thompson several times.
The shooting took place in the 1600 block of South Madison Avenue.
Warner appeared in video court Wednesday on a Level 1 felony charge of aiding, inducing or causing attempted murder, Level 4 felony charge of unlawful possession of a handgun by a serious felon and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a handgun without a license.
Warner is being detained at the Madison County Jail on a $35,000 bond.
“I turned myself in,” Warner said during the hearing before Magistrate Kevin Eads. “I want to take care of this problem. I’m not trying to hide anything.”
King is charged with a Level 1 felony charge of attempted murder and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a handgun without a permit.
The probable cause affidavit filed by Anderson Police Department Detective Norman Rayford states that officers were investigating an unrelated shooting in the 1600 block of South Madison Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found Antonio Thompson of Anderson had been shot multiple times.
According to the affidavit, detectives reviewed surveillance video that showed King standing in the parking lot along with several other people.
Thompson is seen confronting King, which led to King smacking Thompson in the head.
Thompson is observed walking away from the scene, and King being given a handgun by Warner, according to the affidavit.
The video shows Thompson obtaining a handgun from a crowd of people. He is observed walking on a sidewalk with the weapon in his hand.
According to the affidavit, King then shoots Thompson several times. He later admitted to the shooting with a Glock that was confiscated by APD.
King told detectives that he had words with Thompson about three weeks prior to the shooting over "not sharing a blunt."
He said the two men had words again about a week later when Thompson pulled a gun on him.
King said after seeing Thompson with a gun on the morning of Aug. 16 King shot first because he felt that Thompson was getting into a position to shoot him.
