ALEXANDRIA — A Marion woman is accused of stabbing a man in the chest, narrowly missing his heart.
Tracy Jo Redding, 44, is facing a possible Level 3 felony aggravated battery charge. She is being held on a $20,000 full-cash bond at the Madison County Jail after a 72-hour extension was granted for an initial hearing for any formal charges to be filed, according to court records.
Alexandria police were dispatched to a stabbing at a mobile home in the 1300 block of South Park Avenue at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Alexandria Police Detective Brian Holtzleiter.
John Julian, owner of the mobile home, told Holtzleiter that Redding was arguing with Dickie Farnsworth in the living room. Redding and Farnsworth were in a “former sexual relationship,” according to the affidavit.
During the argument, Julian said Redding yelled that she was going to stab Farnsworth and then she ran into Julian’s bedroom saying she had stabbed Farnsworth and he should call the police, according to the affidavit.
The stab wound was to Farnsworth’s chest “within inches of his heart,” according to the affidavit. Farnsworth was initially taken to Community Hospital Anderson before being transferred to Indianapolis.
“ER staff told me Dickie was transferred to Methodist Hospital with life threatening injuries.” Holtzleiter stated in the affidavit.
Holtzleiter said he found the knife, with an 8-inch blade, in the living room. He said blood covered the knife “down to the handle,” when it was taken into evidence.
When questioned, Redding told authorities she stabbed Farnsworth during an argument, according to the affidavit.
She was booked into the Madison County Jail on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery, according to the affidavit. The incident remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.