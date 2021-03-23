MARKLEVILLE — Two positions were approved for Markleville’s Board of Zoning Appeals at Monday night’s town council meeting.
Teresa Stoops was approved for a permanent position on the board, and Amy Claxon was approved as an alternate. Approvals were unanimous, with votes from council president Daniel Roseberry and council members Darlene Coverdale and Kevin Allen.
There was discussion of how to keep semi-trucks off of unauthorized roads in town after a resident said her yard had been damaged. Roseberry said that the Indiana Department of Transportation is responsible for signage on Indiana 109 where it intersects with Indiana 38.
Roseberry said proposals by Markleville officials to put up signs were rejected by INDOT and recommended that the resident contact the INDOT Greenville office.
A hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 5 for a new Dollar General to be built in town.
The Markleville town council meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 10 State St., Markleville.
