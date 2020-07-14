MARKLEVILLE — The Markleville Jamboree will be one night only this year with outdoor musical performances and food vendors on Friday, July 31.
At Monday night’s Town Council meeting, park board President Wayne Fox announced that the Jamboree would begin at 6:30 p.m. with a performance by On The Run, followed by a performance by Steve Jeffris at 8 p.m.
Also, the council unanimously voted to reinstate Daniel Roseberry as town council president. Roseberry temporarily stepped down after moving out of his district. In May, the council voted to eliminate districts, making all three council members at-large representatives.
Council member Kevin Allen made the motion Monday for Roseberry to resume duties as president, and the motion was seconded by Matt Gustin, who had temporarily served as president.
Town Marshal Tim Basey said in his report that the police department would begin a Sunday patrol, spending about 45 minutes in each of the town’s church parking lots as a preventive measure against church shootings.
Markleville Town Council meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 7 p.m. at 10 State St.
