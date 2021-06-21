MARKLEVILLE — A Markleville man died in a residential fire early Saturday morning.
Jimmy C. Haberek, 69, was pronounced dead at 4:54 a.m. Saturday at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson. The preliminary cause of death is asphyxiation from smoke inhalation, Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott said.
Abbott said an autopsy was conducted on Monday.
Adams Markleville Fire Protection Territory was dispatched to a home in the 3600 block of County Road 575 South for a residential structure fire at 4:07 a.m. on Saturday.
Firefighters were notified that a man was still inside the home, and the department’s Chief Jim Chaplin entered the home to rescue the man inside.
Smoke was showing from the home when the firefighters arrived, according to a Facebook post by the fire department.
Chaplin was able to get the man out of the home and CPR was started by first responders, but Habereck later died at the hospital, according to the social media post.
The fire was concentrated in the upper bedrooms of the home and quickly extinguished, according to the Facebook post.
“Due to the loss of life in this fire, the Office of the Indiana State Fire Marshal was contacted to assist with the investigation,” according to the post. “The fire is still under investigation at this time.”
Haberek worked at the City of Anderson as a long-range planner before his retirement in 2012, according to city officials. He had been employed in the city’s planning department since 1988.
In addition to the Adams Markleville Fire Protection Territory fire department, Pendleton Fire Department, Chesterfield Union Township Fire Department, a medic from the Anderson Fire Department, Madison County Sheriff's Department, Pendleton Police Department, Indiana State Fire Marshal and Madison County Emergency Management responded to the fire scene.
