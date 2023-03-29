ANDERSON — A Markleville man died in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday evening.
Madison County Coroner Troy Abbott reported that Vance Edward Garringer, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Major Mike Warner of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday that officers were dispatched about 6 p.m. to the 2500 block of Madison County Road 400 South.
Garringer was traveling east on County Road 400 South near County Road 200 East when his 2004 GMC Sierra veered off the north side of the road, according to police.
Garringer’s pickup truck continued east across several properties, striking a utility pole, crossing a parking lot and coming to a stop after striking a tree.
He was the only person in the vehicle, police said. The accident remains under investigation.
The sheriff's department was assisted at the scene by the Madison County Emergency Management Agency and the East Madison Fire Territory department.