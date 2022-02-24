ANDERSON — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Wednesday accident where a vehicle struck a pedestrian.
At 6:40 p.m., Madison County Central Dispatch started receiving numerous telephone calls about a pedestrian walking in the roadway and being nearly hit by traffic.
A caller said the man would step into the road and toward vehicles as they approached.
Deputies were dispatched at 6:43 p.m. about a pedestrian, identified as Joseph David Dykstra, 39, Markleville, being hit by a red truck.
The accident took place on Ind. 38 near the intersection with County Road 250 East in Markleville.
Dykstra was taken to Ascension St. Vincent Anderson hospital and then flown to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis with various serious injuries.
A homeowner who witnessed the accident said Dykstra was yelling at passing motorists, entered the travel lane and was causing vehicles to swerve to miss him.
The truck was driven by Paul E. Jackson, 52, Markleville. Jackson consented to a blood draw and is cooperating with deputies.
